Low Mileage, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Cruise Control!

A compact design gives this Ford Transit Connect a ton of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive. This 2022 Ford Transit Connect Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Its compact size and maneuverability make it ideal for working in tight spaces and urban areas. No matter how big your business is, the Ford Transit Connect is all about working as productively as you can. This hard working van that can towing plenty and boasts an impressive payload. Get the job done right with the Ford Transit Connect. This low mileage van has just 23,124 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Transit Connect Vans trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this Ford Transit Connect XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get power adjust heated exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, SYNC 3 on a 6.5 inch touch LCD screen with streaming audio capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, chrome interior accents, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, cloth front seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a forward collision warning system, rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, body coloured bumpers plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sync 3, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Power Mirrors.

2022 Ford Transit Connect

23,124 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

23,124KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 23,124 KM

Low Mileage, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Cruise Control!

A compact design gives this Ford Transit Connect a ton of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive. This 2022 Ford Transit Connect Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Its compact size and maneuverability make it ideal for working in tight spaces and urban areas. No matter how big your business is, the Ford Transit Connect is all about working as productively as you can. This hard working van that can towing plenty and boasts an impressive payload. Get the job done right with the Ford Transit Connect. This low mileage van has just 23,124 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Transit Connect Van's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this Ford Transit Connect XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get power adjust heated exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, SYNC 3 on a 6.5 inch touch LCD screen with streaming audio capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, chrome interior accents, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, cloth front seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a forward collision warning system, rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, body coloured bumpers plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sync 3, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7W22N1506307.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Power Mirrors

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Fog Lamps

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
FordPass Connect
Ford Co-Pilot360

