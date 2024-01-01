$23,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - $83.80 /Wk
2022 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - $83.80 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
28,312KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A39NU208914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12894
- Mileage 28,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Streaming Audio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2022 Hyundai Venue