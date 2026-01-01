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2022 Nissan Murano
Midnight Edition
2022 Nissan Murano
Midnight Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,469KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CSXNC115094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3739
- Mileage 67,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning
You can fit in or you can stand out, and this Murano makes it an easy choice. This 2022 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2022 Murano. This SUV has 67,469 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Midnight Edition. This Midnight Edition is as dark as its name with a blacked out exterior emphasized with illuminated kick plates. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, heated leather seats, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
You can fit in or you can stand out, and this Murano makes it an easy choice. This 2022 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2022 Murano. This SUV has 67,469 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Midnight Edition. This Midnight Edition is as dark as its name with a blacked out exterior emphasized with illuminated kick plates. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, heated leather seats, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2022 Nissan Murano