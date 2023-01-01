$41,990+ tax & licensing
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
20,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025460
- Stock #: C12771
- VIN: JF2GTHNC0N8264871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12771
- Mileage 20,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $43250 - Our Price is just $41990!
Inspiring confidence on every type of surface, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek shines in all possible conditions. This 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek was built to disrupt the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design has been refreshed and features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement. On the inside, the interior space has been increased, with added comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.This SUV has 20,023 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. Sitting at the peak of the Crosstrek lineup, this Limited trim treats you with plush leather seats, a premium 8 speaker audio system, a high resolution 8-inch touch screen that features navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. On the outside, the aesthetics are enhanced with chrome exterior accents and body-color matched side mirrors sporting integrated LED turn signals. On the road, occupant safety is assured Subaru's Eyesight system that features adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and blind spot detection. Additional features also include heated front seats, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, stylish aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5