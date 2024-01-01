$57,458+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD | CREW | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,871 KM
Vehicle Description
CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS & STEERING, 6-FOOT 6-IN BOX W/ BEDLINER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera, TRD off road-tuned suspension, power seat, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
