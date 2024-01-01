Menu
CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS & STEERING, 6-FOOT 6-IN BOX W/ BEDLINER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera, TRD off road-tuned suspension, power seat, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Toyota Tundra

44,871 KM

Details Description

$57,458

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD | CREW | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT

2022 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD | CREW | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$57,458

+ taxes & licensing

44,871KM
Used
VIN 5TFLA5EC8NX006685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,871 KM

Vehicle Description

CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD W/ HEATED SEATS & STEERING, 6-FOOT 6-IN BOX W/ BEDLINER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera, TRD off road-tuned suspension, power seat, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$57,458

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Toyota Tundra