2023 Audi A5

One owner, clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with a 2.0L Turbo with 261hp, HD touchscreen with voice recognition for Apps, heated, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated premium leather seats, power driver seat with memory position, power passenger seat and much more. Please contact us today for more information. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

6,104KM
VIN WAUAACF55PA039058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,104 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with a 2.0L Turbo with 261hp, HD touchscreen with voice recognition for Apps, heated, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated premium leather seats, power driver seat with memory position, power passenger seat and much more. Please contact us today for more information. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Powertrain

Turbo

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

