$52,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Audi A5
Komfort 45 TFSI Quattro | Sportback | Balance of Audi Warranty
2023 Audi A5
Komfort 45 TFSI Quattro | Sportback | Balance of Audi Warranty
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$52,980
+ taxes & licensing
6,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUAACF55PA039058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,104 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with a 2.0L Turbo with 261hp, HD touchscreen with voice recognition for Apps, heated, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated premium leather seats, power driver seat with memory position, power passenger seat and much more. Please contact us today for more information. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Power Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Powertrain
Turbo
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Power lift -gate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
