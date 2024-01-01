2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Safety Alert Seat

Door locks, rear child security

Rear seat reminder

Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Automatic Seat Belt Tightening

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Reverse Automatic Braking

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation, includes disable switch

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching

Airbags, Frontal for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; Roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions

Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parking space

Seat belt indicator, 2nd row