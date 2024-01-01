Menu
This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 18,500 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

$43,053

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

18,500KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZFR49PF174241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 18,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

