$43,053+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT4
Sport - Aluminum Wheels - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$43,053
+ taxes & licensing
18,500KM
Used
VIN 1GYFZFR49PF174241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 18,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
