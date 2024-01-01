Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just landed, check out the gorgeous Stellar Black Metallic Cadillac XT4 Sport Awed 350T with only 47,150kms. Clean carfax and single owner, you cant go wrong with this one.</p><p>This vehicle is loaded with features; 2.0L SIDI Turbo L4 with 9-SPD transmission, Cadillac user experience 8 diagonal colour display, All wheel drive, Automatic start/stop, Adaptive remote start, Front/Rear park assist, Rear cross traffic alert, Automatic headlamps, HD rear vision camera, Rain sensors, Power heated front seats, Sport steering wheel, Heated rear seats, keyless entry, wireless apple carplay, wireless android auto, Sun and Sound package ( Navigation, Bose Sound, Power Sunroof ), Comfort & Convenience package ( ventilated front seats, upgraded leather seating, massage seats, and more ).</p><p>-</p><p>* $333 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.49% APR O.A.C ( rate subject to availability )<br />(estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $14,916.28). $0.00 down payment.<br />* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.</p><p>-</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

2021 Cadillac XT4

47,150 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1715439464
  2. 1715439464
  3. 1715439464
  4. 1715439464
  5. 1715439464
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gyfzfr47mf003435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Cinnamon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed, check out the gorgeous Stellar Black Metallic Cadillac XT4 Sport Awed 350T with only 47,150kms. Clean carfax and single owner, you can't go wrong with this one.

This vehicle is loaded with features; 2.0L SIDI Turbo L4 with 9-SPD transmission, Cadillac user experience 8" diagonal colour display, All wheel drive, Automatic start/stop, Adaptive remote start, Front/Rear park assist, Rear cross traffic alert, Automatic headlamps, HD rear vision camera, Rain sensors, Power heated front seats, Sport steering wheel, Heated rear seats, keyless entry, wireless apple carplay, wireless android auto, Sun and Sound package ( Navigation, Bose Sound, Power Sunroof ), Comfort & Convenience package ( ventilated front seats, upgraded leather seating, massage seats, and more ).

-

* $333 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.49% APR O.A.C ( rate subject to availability )
(estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $14,916.28). $0.00 down payment.
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

-

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
1SG
AR9
C3U
CWA
DRZ
GB8
HZ2
IOT
K03
KSG
LSY
M3H
NK4
PDJ
RQ9
TQ5
UGN
UHX
UVZ
WPC
XD9
Y65

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Low Kms for sale in Perth, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Low Kms 26,780 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mazda Miata MX-5 2DR Convertible for sale in Perth, ON
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5 2DR Convertible 90,156 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Chevrolet SSR LS with Low KMS! for sale in Perth, ON
2003 Chevrolet SSR LS with Low KMS! 23,500 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac XT4