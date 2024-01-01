$39,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Cinnamon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed, check out the gorgeous Stellar Black Metallic Cadillac XT4 Sport Awed 350T with only 47,150kms. Clean carfax and single owner, you can't go wrong with this one.
This vehicle is loaded with features; 2.0L SIDI Turbo L4 with 9-SPD transmission, Cadillac user experience 8" diagonal colour display, All wheel drive, Automatic start/stop, Adaptive remote start, Front/Rear park assist, Rear cross traffic alert, Automatic headlamps, HD rear vision camera, Rain sensors, Power heated front seats, Sport steering wheel, Heated rear seats, keyless entry, wireless apple carplay, wireless android auto, Sun and Sound package ( Navigation, Bose Sound, Power Sunroof ), Comfort & Convenience package ( ventilated front seats, upgraded leather seating, massage seats, and more ).
* $333 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.49% APR O.A.C ( rate subject to availability )
(estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $14,916.28). $0.00 down payment.
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Vehicle Features
Callan Motors
