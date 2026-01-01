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2023 Nissan Leaf
SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
46,153KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CV9PC560833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14132
- Mileage 46,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
The driver centric design of this 2023 Nissan Leaf makes the everyday extraordinary. This 2023 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2023 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2023 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2023 Nissan Leaf.
This sedan has 46,153 km. It's Scarlet Ember Tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV. This fully electric Leaf SV makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360 degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key and push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
The driver centric design of this 2023 Nissan Leaf makes the everyday extraordinary. This 2023 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2023 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2023 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2023 Nissan Leaf.
This sedan has 46,153 km. It's Scarlet Ember Tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV. This fully electric Leaf SV makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360 degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key and push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
360 Camera
Electric Vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
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888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
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Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2023 Nissan Leaf