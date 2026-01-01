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<b>Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> The driver centric design of this 2023 Nissan Leaf makes the everyday extraordinary. This 2023 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Manotick.<br> <br>Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2023 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2023 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2023 Nissan Leaf.<br> <br>This sedan has 46,153 km. Its Scarlet Ember Tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Fn/RKT1Gxp+UZ8Cvv+r/fj8D9YU915i8 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our LEAFs trim level is SV. This fully electric Leaf SV makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360 degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key and push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2023 Nissan Leaf

46,153 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

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2023 Nissan Leaf

SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay

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14167834

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV - Navigation - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,153KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CV9PC560833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C14132
  • Mileage 46,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

The driver centric design of this 2023 Nissan Leaf makes the everyday extraordinary. This 2023 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Bold lines and distinctive touches throughout the cabin of this 2023 Nissan Leaf prove that electric driving was always meant to be exciting. A simply amazing experience like no other, this 2023 Nissan Leaf lets you enjoy pure driving joy, and at the flip of a switch will give you the freedom to enjoy a scenic ride with confident active safety features. Never sacrifice comfort, convenience, or fun again with this 2023 Nissan Leaf.

This sedan has 46,153 km. It's Scarlet Ember Tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our LEAF's trim level is SV. This fully electric Leaf SV makes every trip better with enhanced connectivity features like NissanConnect EV with touchscreen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This roomy family hatch helps you drive with confidence thanks to a safety suite featuring collision mitigation, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, distance pacing with stop and go, and a 360 degree camera. Other great features include heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key and push button start, automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en


If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
360 Camera
Electric Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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888-378-XXXX

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888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
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Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2023 Nissan Leaf