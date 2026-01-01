$10,919+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$10,919
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
151,000KM
VIN 3VW167AJ4HM398077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, DORYC CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With excellent handling, high safety ratings, and a roomy interior, this Volkswagen Jetta has a lot to offer. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta.
This sedan has 151,000 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta.
This sedan has 151,000 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 GMC Terrain SLE - Bluetooth 214,627 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 83,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 58,316 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$10,919
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2017 Volkswagen Jetta