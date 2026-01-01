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2024 Cadillac XT4
Sport
2024 Cadillac XT4
Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,074KM
VIN 1GYFZFR44RF205009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Sky Me
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2437A
- Mileage 31,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Climate Control, LED Lights
This Cadillac XT4 will redefine your expectations of crossover SUVs. This 2024 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.
This SUV has 31,074 km. It's Midnight Sky Me in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this XT4 Sport adds rewards you with leather seating upholstery, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and cruise control. This trim is also decked with great standard features such as heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an immersive 33-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancellation, wi-fi hotspot capability, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive remote start. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind zone steering assist, HD rear vision camera, and rear park assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Cadillac XT4 will redefine your expectations of crossover SUVs. This 2024 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.
This SUV has 31,074 km. It's Midnight Sky Me in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this XT4 Sport adds rewards you with leather seating upholstery, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and cruise control. This trim is also decked with great standard features such as heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an immersive 33-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancellation, wi-fi hotspot capability, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive remote start. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind zone steering assist, HD rear vision camera, and rear park assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Pedals, sport alloy
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Seat, driver power seatback bolster
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Safety Alert Seat
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Seat belt indicator, rear seat
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround
Turn signal, front lamp, LED
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Taillamps, LED (Neutral density appearance.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Additional Features
Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh
Audio system, 7-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQS) AKG Premium 14-speaker audio system.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM)) Technology Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2024 Cadillac XT4