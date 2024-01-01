Menu
<b>LIKE NEW !</b><br> Compare at $51495 - Myers Cadillac is just $49995! <br> <br>JUST IN - LIKE NEW, JUST FOR LESS 2024 COLORADO CREW CAB TURBO MAX WITH THE Z71 PACKAGE- STERLING GREY ON BLACK- ADVANCED TRAILERING PACKAGE * TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH AND 7-PIN CONNECTOR * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * TRAILERING APP, 11 DIAGONAL COLOUR LED DISPLAY WITH GOOGLE BUILT-IN, 18 ANDROID DARK FULL GLOSS ALUMINUM WHEELS, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NON SMOKER, LIKE NEW !<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

7,125 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
7,125KM
VIN 1GCPTDEK9R1146671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,125 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW !
Compare at $51495 - Myers Cadillac is just $49995!

JUST IN - LIKE NEW, JUST FOR LESS 2024 COLORADO CREW CAB TURBO MAX WITH THE Z71 PACKAGE- STERLING GREY ON BLACK- ADVANCED TRAILERING PACKAGE * TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH AND 7-PIN CONNECTOR * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * TRAILERING APP, 11 DIAGONAL COLOUR LED DISPLAY WITH GOOGLE BUILT-IN, 18 ANDROID DARK FULL GLOSS ALUMINUM WHEELS, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NON SMOKER, LIKE NEW !

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Headlamps, LED
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Fog lamps, front LED
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Engine cover, appearance
Exterior, B-pillar applique (Not available on (GBA) Black and (GXN) Harvest Bronze Metallic.)
LEDS Tail lamp, Stop
Mirror caps, painted (Painted Black.)
Glass, solar glazing front side windows
Glass, privacy glazing rear side windows

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Off-Road Suspension
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Engine air filtration monitor
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
GVWR, 6250 lbs. (2835 kg)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control includes transfer case shield
Battery, AGM, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating, 12V
Generator, 170 amp (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Switch, Flexride mode system
Engine, 2.7L TurboMax (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm)

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Front Pedestrian Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Hitch View
Seat Belt, Black
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Following Distance Indicator (Beginning at the start of production, Certain vehicles will not be equipped with (UE4) Following Distance Indicator functionality which will require a future software update to function.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Interior

Apple CarPlay
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Rear seat reminder
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Steering wheel, wrapped
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
Console, floor front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Power outlet, 120-volt, located in the rear of centre console
Power outlet, 120-volt, bed mounted
Heater, air conditioning duct, rear passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (PCX) Z71 Convenience Package II.)

Additional Features

LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

