2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Safety Alert Seat

Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Rear seat reminder

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software

Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only

Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)

Trailering Information Label provides max trailer ratings for tongue weight, conventional, gooseneck and 5th wheel trailering

Rear Seat Belt Indicator