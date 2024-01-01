$98,500+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 Premium Plus Package AT4 HD DURAMAX, CREW, SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, TRIPLE BLACK, LOADED
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 Premium Plus Package AT4 HD DURAMAX, CREW, SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, TRIPLE BLACK, LOADED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$98,500
+ taxes & licensing
17,521KM
Used
VIN 1GT49PEY7RF100444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0509a
- Mileage 17,521 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW
Compare at $101455 - Myers Cadillac is just $98500!
JUST IN - 2024 SIERRA AT4 DURAMAX CREW- DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL * 5 YR/160,000 KM WARRANTY, AT4 PREFERRED PACKAGE * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * LED ROOF MARKER LAMPS, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, POWER-RETRACTABLE BLACK, WITH LED LIGHTING, GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PACKAGE * STAMPED BED HOLES W/ CAPS * 7-PIN TRAILER HARNESS, SIERRA HD PRO SAFETY, EZ LIFT POWER LOCK AND RELEASE TAILGATE, 20 HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS, HD SURROUND VISION, BED VIEW CAMERA, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Recovery hooks, Red
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed active, electronic Autotrac with push button control
Skid Plates protect the oil pan, front axle and transfer case
Suspension, Off-Road includes twin-tube shocks
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (Includes trailer tire pres...
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child se...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
GMC Premium information Display- 13.4" diagonal Multicolour touch screen
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)
Trailering Information Label provides max trailer ratings for tongue weight, conventional, gooseneck and 5th wheel trailering
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Bed View Camera, camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Fog lamps, LED
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Mouldings, beltline, Black
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Taillamps, Animated LED Signature Tail, Stop, turn and Reverse lamps
Grille (Gloss Black header and grille insert bars with Black Chrome accents.)
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger), lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, (U12) perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (e...
Bedliner, Spray-on, Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo.)
Additional Features
X31 Off-Road Package includes (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, Off-Road suspension and Twin-tube Rancho shocks
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (UET) In-vehicle Trailering App
2024 GMC Sierra 2500