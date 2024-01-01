$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Forte
EX
2024 Kia Forte
EX
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
VIN 3KPF34AD6RE798177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels
New Arrival! This 2024 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX steps up the woah! Featuring style additions like chrome trim and aluminum wheels, tech additions like wireless charging, a heated steering wheel for comfort, and an advanced safety suite including blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver alert monitoring. Additional features include a bumping infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2024 Kia Forte