$26,963+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,963
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,111KM
VIN JA4ATUAA7RZ625296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,111 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 23,000KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$26,963
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse