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ONLY 23,000KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

23,111 KM

Details Description

$26,963

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
14212460

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$26,963

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,111KM
VIN JA4ATUAA7RZ625296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,111 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 23,000KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$26,963

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse