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2025 RAM 1500
Tungsten - Sunroof - HUD - 360 Camera
2025 RAM 1500
Tungsten - Sunroof - HUD - 360 Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,952KM
VIN 1C6SRFKP7SN588701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N26067A
- Mileage 19,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, HUD, 360 Camera, Power Tailgate, Power Running Boards!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2025 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 19,952 km. It's Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Tungsten. This trim rewards you with a panoramic sunroof, a driver head up display, a 360 aerial view camera system, and a sonorous 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system. Also standard include unique interior styling, a power tailgate, power running boards, power-adjustable pedals and auto-leveling suspension, ventilated and heated front and rear seats, massaging front seats, leather upholstery, a heated leather steering wheel, and an upgraded 14.4-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Additional features include class IV towing equipment, a trailer wiring harness, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, remote start, adaptive cruise control, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, HUD, 360 Camera, Power Tailgate, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Massage Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFKP7SN588701.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2025 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 19,952 km. It's Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Tungsten. This trim rewards you with a panoramic sunroof, a driver head up display, a 360 aerial view camera system, and a sonorous 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system. Also standard include unique interior styling, a power tailgate, power running boards, power-adjustable pedals and auto-leveling suspension, ventilated and heated front and rear seats, massaging front seats, leather upholstery, a heated leather steering wheel, and an upgraded 14.4-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Additional features include class IV towing equipment, a trailer wiring harness, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, remote start, adaptive cruise control, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, HUD, 360 Camera, Power Tailgate, Power Running Boards, Premium Audio, Massage Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFKP7SN588701.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Tailgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
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888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2025 RAM 1500