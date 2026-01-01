Menu
<div>2015 Diesel Ram 1500 Tradesman CREW Cab 149.</div><div>6 cylinder Eco-diesel 4x4 truck is for grabs here. Original paint, never been in any accidents see Carfax picture attached. This bad boy will be fully detailed, safety done, licensing, registration and plates all included in the asking price. All you pay is our price plus tax and drive it home. Its that simple at our dealership. Lowballers will not get any response from us because the price is firm. We work with appointments only so please call Deals on Wheels at 705-768-0468. </div>

2015 RAM 1500

218,000 KM

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

Diesel Crew Tradesman 4x4

2015 RAM 1500

Diesel Crew Tradesman 4x4

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7SM9FS612577

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

2015 Diesel Ram 1500 Tradesman CREW Cab 149".6 cylinder Eco-diesel 4x4 truck is for grabs here. Original paint, never been in any accidents see Carfax picture attached. This bad boy will be fully detailed, safety done, licensing, registration and plates all included in the asking price. All you pay is our price plus tax and drive it home. It's that simple at our dealership. Lowballers will not get any response from us because the price is firm. We work with appointments only so please call Deals on Wheels at 705-768-0468. 

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2015 RAM 1500