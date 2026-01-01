$15,800+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Diesel Crew Tradesman 4x4
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
218,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7SM9FS612577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Diesel Ram 1500 Tradesman CREW Cab 149".6 cylinder Eco-diesel 4x4 truck is for grabs here. Original paint, never been in any accidents see Carfax picture attached. This bad boy will be fully detailed, safety done, licensing, registration and plates all included in the asking price. All you pay is our price plus tax and drive it home. It's that simple at our dealership. Lowballers will not get any response from us because the price is firm. We work with appointments only so please call Deals on Wheels at 705-768-0468.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
