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2025 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136
2025 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,451KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG1SE534781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 32,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $48958 - is just $47998!
This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and is the ultimate commercial-friendly vehicle. This 2025 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity.
This van has 32,451 km. It's Bright White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof 136. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6LRVCG1SE534781.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $145.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $60440 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $48958 - is just $47998!
This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van offers a space-efficient design, a user-friendly interior, and is the ultimate commercial-friendly vehicle. This 2025 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity.
This van has 32,451 km. It's Bright White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof 136. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Featuring the best-in-class turning diameter, exceptional payload capacity and it also includes remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, Uconnect 3 w/5 inch display screen and streaming audio, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, Ram's Parkview rear camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect3, Streaming Audio, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6LRVCG1SE534781.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $145.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $60440 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
Driver seat armrest
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Black Interior w/Grey Seats
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 4,036 kgs (8,900 lbs)
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
4.08 AXLE RATIO
1882.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Dual Stage Driver Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver Front Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: LT225/75R16E BSW All-Season
Wheel Centre Cap
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Uconnect3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2025 RAM Cargo Van