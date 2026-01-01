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2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz
1st Edition 4MOTION
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz
1st Edition 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN WVG9YVEB0SH028288
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Premium Audio, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz blends forward-thinking electric mobility, flexible usability and charismatic appeal into a truly distinctive package. This 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
From the outside, the ID. Buzz features sweeping body lines, retro-modern details and a commanding stance that turns heads while delivering modern utility. Inside, the cabin offers premium materials, intuitive technology and flexible seating designed to support both driver and passengers through every ride. With its electric innovation, thoughtful design and Volkswagens commitment to quality, the ID. Buzz sets a new tone for stylish, versatile EV transportation.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our ID. Buzz's trim level is 1st Edition 4MOTION. Standard features include ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, heated second row seats, a power liftgate with proximity rear sliding doors, adaptive cruise control, a driver's head-up display, a 13-speaker harman/kardon audio system, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Premium Audio, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz blends forward-thinking electric mobility, flexible usability and charismatic appeal into a truly distinctive package. This 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
From the outside, the ID. Buzz features sweeping body lines, retro-modern details and a commanding stance that turns heads while delivering modern utility. Inside, the cabin offers premium materials, intuitive technology and flexible seating designed to support both driver and passengers through every ride. With its electric innovation, thoughtful design and Volkswagens commitment to quality, the ID. Buzz sets a new tone for stylish, versatile EV transportation.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our ID. Buzz's trim level is 1st Edition 4MOTION. Standard features include ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, heated second row seats, a power liftgate with proximity rear sliding doors, adaptive cruise control, a driver's head-up display, a 13-speaker harman/kardon audio system, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Premium Audio, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Paint w/Badging
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 20" Stockton 1st Edition Alloy -inc: 8J x20 front and 9.5J x 20 rear
Tires: 235/50R20 107T XL Fr & 265/45R20 111T XL Rr -inc: All-season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
WIRELESS CHARGING
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer and Tire Mobility Kit
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open & Easy Close Proximity Cargo Access
Sliding Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Removable 50-50 Split-Bench V-Tex Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Fore/Aft, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Buzz Box Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers
700w Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 250kW 335 HP Dual Electric Motor
Transmission: 1-Speed Electric
GVWR: 3,360 kgs
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger, 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 91 kWh Capacity
Towing Equipment -inc: Retractable Tow Hitch
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
BLIND SPOT ALERT
360 Camera
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Electric Vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz