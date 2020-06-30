Menu
New and Used BMW X1 for Sale in Ottawa, ON

Showing 1-6 of 6
Used 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Gatineau, QC

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i
$14,950
+ tax & lic
78,101KM
Brun
Groupe Dormani

Gatineau, QC

Used 2019 BMW X1 X28I for sale in Gatineau, QC

2019 BMW X1

X28I
$37,555
+ tax & lic
16,708KM
Black
Groupe Dormani

Gatineau, QC

Used 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Gatineau, QC

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i
$15,995
+ tax & lic
74,323KM
Silver
Groupe Dormani

Gatineau, QC

Used 2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i
$15,999
+ tax & lic
110,271KM
Grey
The Car Club

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive35i SPORT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 BMW X1

xDrive35i SPORT
$16,995
+ tax & lic
80,254KM
Glacier Silver Met
Global Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD TURBO REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD TURBO REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED
$24,758
+ tax & lic
89,672KM
Blue
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON