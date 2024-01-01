$19,999+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
113,075KM
Used
VIN WBXHT3C3XG5F64100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11998A
- Mileage 113,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!
This BMW X1 combines the utility and higher ride height of an SUV with the fun driving dynamics of a BMW sports sedan. This 2016 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The smallest and most stylish crossover by BMW, the X1, is back this year and offering more of what you love. Ample cargo space, excellent passenger seating, and a gutsy powerplant that will pull you out of any situation. This BMW X1 is slowly taking over the small vehicle segment with its incredible feature list and elegant yet playful personality.This SUV has 113,075 kms. It's mineral grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. Relax in style and comfort in the 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i with 8 way adjustable heated front seats. That luxury continues with a heads up display, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, a power liftgate, climate control, parking sensors, and lane departure warning. Infotainment is ready to enhance every drive with navigation, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, and a rear camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Run flat tires
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,065 mm
Curb weight: 1,660 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L
Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,821 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
BMW Assist eCall
Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,141 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Synthetic Leather
Overall Length: 4,439 mm
Overall height: 1,612 mm
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2016 BMW X1