Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

50,234 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Sport Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Sport Premium

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

  1. 9589396
  2. 9589396
  3. 9589396
  4. 9589396
  5. 9589396
  6. 9589396
  7. 9589396
  8. 9589396
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589396
  • Stock #: P22192
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LXP50080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Baywest Toyota

2020 Toyota Tacoma S...
 50,234 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 55,620 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 97,247 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-2981

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory