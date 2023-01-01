$42,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Sport Premium
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
50,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9589396
- Stock #: P22192
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LXP50080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,234 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
