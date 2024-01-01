SOLD
1999 Toyota 4Runner
Lifted | AT tires | Clean frame | 4x4
1999 Toyota 4Runner
Lifted | AT tires | Clean frame | 4x4
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Sold As Is
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 368,731 KM
Vehicle Description
OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
Starks Motorsports
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
519-588-0750