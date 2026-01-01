$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2005 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2005 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 68,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Some trucks are bought to work.
Others spend their lives being cared for.
This 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Long Box is one of those rare survivors that has escaped the hard life typically associated with full-size pickups.
Showing just 68,000 original kilometres, this Sierra remains in remarkably original, unmodified condition. Finished in Silver Birch Metallic over Very Dark Pewter cloth, it presents today much as it did when it left the General Motors assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Finding a GMT800 pickup in this condition has become increasingly difficult. Most have accumulated several hundred thousand kilometres, been modified, or spent years hauling and working. This one has simply been exceptionally well cared for.
Powered by the legendary 4.8-litre Vortec V8, paired with the proven 4L60-E automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential, it delivers the durability and simplicity that made these trucks famous.Factory Equipment Includes:
- 4.8L Vortec V8
- Automatic transmission
- Limited-slip differential (G80)
- Chrome appearance wheels
- Chrome grille
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Air conditioning
- Bucket seats
- Carpeted interior
- Front floor mats
- AM/FM CD stereo
- Four-speaker audio system
- Cruise control
- Variable assist steering
- Tow hooks
- Block heater
- 145-amp alternator
- Four brand-new tires
- New brakes
- Fully serviced
- Professionally detailed
- Ontario Safety Certified
Everything about this truck reflects careful ownership. The paint retains an excellent finish, the interior shows beautifully with minimal wear, and the truck remains undamaged.
This is the kind of Sierra that enthusiasts and collectors quietly search for—honest, original and increasingly difficult to replace.
Whether you're looking for an exceptionally clean daily driver, a dependable weekend truck, or an original GMT800 to preserve for years to come, this Sierra deserves your attention.
As with every vehicle we sell, it has been thoroughly inspected by our licensed technicians and is offered with confidence.Included with your purchase:
- Ontario Safety Certification
- Professional detailing
- Comprehensive mechanical inspection
- CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- 72-hour money-back guarantee*
- New Tires and Brakes
- Tonneau Cover and Side Steps
- Trades welcome
- Canada-wide delivery available
At Lee Munro's Garage, we believe exceptional vehicles deserve exceptional representation.
Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Road
Paris, Ontario
Because some cars are transportation, and some cars make life better.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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519-442-1800