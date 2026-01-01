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<h2 class=PDq2pG_selectionAnchorContainer data-section-id=1gsm2fn data-start=232 data-end=303><span role=text><strong data-start=235 data-end=303>Only 68,000 km • One of the Finest Original Examples Youll Find</strong></span></h2><p data-start=305 data-end=336>Some trucks are bought to work.</p><p data-start=338 data-end=379>Others spend their lives being cared for.</p><p data-start=381 data-end=538>This <strong data-start=386 data-end=431>2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Long Box</strong> is one of those rare survivors that has escaped the hard life typically associated with full-size pickups.</p><p data-start=540 data-end=829>Showing just <strong data-start=553 data-end=583>68,000 original kilometres</strong>, this Sierra remains in <strong data-start=608 data-end=653>remarkably original, unmodified condition</strong>. Finished in <strong data-start=667 data-end=692>Silver Birch Metallic</strong> over <strong data-start=698 data-end=724>Very Dark Pewter cloth</strong>, it presents today much as it did when it left the General Motors assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.</p><p data-start=831 data-end=1072>Finding a GMT800 pickup in this condition has become increasingly difficult. Most have accumulated several hundred thousand kilometres, been modified, or spent years hauling and working. This one has simply been exceptionally well cared for.</p><p data-start=1074 data-end=1295>Powered by the legendary <strong data-start=1099 data-end=1122>4.8-litre Vortec V8</strong>, paired with the proven <strong data-start=1147 data-end=1180>4L60-E automatic transmission</strong> and a <strong data-start=1187 data-end=1221>limited-slip rear differential</strong>, it delivers the durability and simplicity that made these trucks famous.</p><h2 data-section-id=1d6c75a data-start=1297 data-end=1327>Factory Equipment Includes:</h2><ul data-start=1329 data-end=1684><li data-section-id=d08ehd data-start=1329 data-end=1345>4.8L Vortec V8</li><li data-section-id=nrnflv data-start=1346 data-end=1370>Automatic transmission</li><li data-section-id=h9xuvs data-start=1371 data-end=1404>Limited-slip differential (G80)</li><li data-section-id=qs2qq0 data-start=1405 data-end=1431>Chrome appearance wheels</li><li data-section-id=foivan data-start=1432 data-end=1447>Chrome grille</li><li data-section-id=xm4z4t data-start=1448 data-end=1473>Chrome rear step bumper</li><li data-section-id=npifk1 data-start=1474 data-end=1492>Air conditioning</li><li data-section-id=qno7g6 data-start=1493 data-end=1507>Bucket seats</li><li data-section-id=1tre43s data-start=1508 data-end=1527>Carpeted interior</li><li data-section-id=1tfrqwq data-start=1528 data-end=1546>Front floor mats</li><li data-section-id=fwckkd data-start=1547 data-end=1564>AM/FM CD stereo</li><li data-section-id=1w6woqr data-start=1565 data-end=1592>Four-speaker audio system</li><li data-section-id=1biw510 data-start=1593 data-end=1609>Cruise control</li><li data-section-id=1ewjues data-start=1610 data-end=1636>Variable assist steering</li><li data-section-id=13xwkr8 data-start=1637 data-end=1648>Tow hooks</li><li data-section-id=1xc383y data-start=1649 data-end=1663>Block heater</li><li data-section-id=1qv6co1 data-start=1664 data-end=1684>145-amp alternator</li></ul><h2 data-section-id=grr83a data-start=1686 data-end=1707>Recently Completed</h2><ul data-start=1709 data-end=1822><li data-section-id=1uknmid data-start=1709 data-end=1735><strong data-start=1711 data-end=1735>Four brand-new tires</strong></li><li data-section-id=1om46bc data-start=1736 data-end=1752><strong data-start=1738 data-end=1752>New brakes</strong></li><li data-section-id=24xoij data-start=1753 data-end=1769>Fully serviced</li><li data-section-id=30durq data-start=1770 data-end=1795>Professionally detailed</li><li data-section-id=12zjiyb data-start=1796 data-end=1822>Ontario Safety Certified</li></ul><p data-start=1824 data-end=2038>Everything about this truck reflects careful ownership. The paint retains an excellent finish, the interior shows beautifully with minimal wear, and the truck remains undamaged.</p><p data-start=2040 data-end=2173>This is the kind of Sierra that enthusiasts and collectors quietly search for—honest, original and increasingly difficult to replace.</p><p data-start=2175 data-end=2356>Whether youre looking for an exceptionally clean daily driver, a dependable weekend truck, or an original GMT800 to preserve for years to come, this Sierra deserves your attention.</p><p data-start=2358 data-end=2481>As with every vehicle we sell, it has been thoroughly inspected by our licensed technicians and is offered with confidence.</p><h3 data-section-id=fvo330 data-start=2483 data-end=2515>Included with your purchase:</h3><ul data-start=2517 data-end=2784><li data-section-id=1eh7gwc data-start=2517 data-end=2547>Ontario Safety Certification</li><li data-section-id=vffppu data-start=2548 data-end=2572>Professional detailing</li><li data-section-id=1vgobe9 data-start=2573 data-end=2610>Comprehensive mechanical inspection</li><li data-section-id=9qkx4j data-start=2611 data-end=2642>CARFAX Vehicle History Report</li><li data-section-id=efo66e data-start=2643 data-end=2674>72-hour money-back guarantee*</li><li data-section-id=15seaqk data-start=2675 data-end=2696>New Tires and Brakes</li><li data-section-id=1ud5fua data-start=2697 data-end=2734>Tonneau Cover and Side Steps</li><li data-section-id=5djinb data-start=2735 data-end=2751>Trades welcome</li><li data-section-id=1l91o47 data-start=2752 data-end=2784>Canada-wide delivery available</li></ul><p data-start=2786 data-end=2880>At <strong data-start=2789 data-end=2811>Lee Munros Garage</strong>, we believe exceptional vehicles deserve exceptional representation.</p><p data-start=2882 data-end=2929><strong data-start=2882 data-end=2929>Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.</strong></p><p data-start=2931 data-end=2987><strong data-start=2931 data-end=2953>Lee Munros Garage</strong><br data-start=2953 data-end=2956>535 Paris Road<br data-start=2970 data-end=2973>Paris, Ontario</p><p data-start=2989 data-end=3062><strong data-start=2989 data-end=3062>Because some cars are transportation, and some cars make life better.</strong></p>

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

68,049 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2005 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14418327

2005 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,049KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTEC14V05Z310449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 68,000 km • One of the Finest Original Examples You'll Find

Some trucks are bought to work.

Others spend their lives being cared for.

This 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Long Box is one of those rare survivors that has escaped the hard life typically associated with full-size pickups.

Showing just 68,000 original kilometres, this Sierra remains in remarkably original, unmodified condition. Finished in Silver Birch Metallic over Very Dark Pewter cloth, it presents today much as it did when it left the General Motors assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Finding a GMT800 pickup in this condition has become increasingly difficult. Most have accumulated several hundred thousand kilometres, been modified, or spent years hauling and working. This one has simply been exceptionally well cared for.

Powered by the legendary 4.8-litre Vortec V8, paired with the proven 4L60-E automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential, it delivers the durability and simplicity that made these trucks famous.

Factory Equipment Includes:
  • 4.8L Vortec V8
  • Automatic transmission
  • Limited-slip differential (G80)
  • Chrome appearance wheels
  • Chrome grille
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Air conditioning
  • Bucket seats
  • Carpeted interior
  • Front floor mats
  • AM/FM CD stereo
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • Cruise control
  • Variable assist steering
  • Tow hooks
  • Block heater
  • 145-amp alternator
Recently Completed
  • Four brand-new tires
  • New brakes
  • Fully serviced
  • Professionally detailed
  • Ontario Safety Certified

Everything about this truck reflects careful ownership. The paint retains an excellent finish, the interior shows beautifully with minimal wear, and the truck remains undamaged.

This is the kind of Sierra that enthusiasts and collectors quietly search for—honest, original and increasingly difficult to replace.

Whether you're looking for an exceptionally clean daily driver, a dependable weekend truck, or an original GMT800 to preserve for years to come, this Sierra deserves your attention.

As with every vehicle we sell, it has been thoroughly inspected by our licensed technicians and is offered with confidence.

Included with your purchase:
  • Ontario Safety Certification
  • Professional detailing
  • Comprehensive mechanical inspection
  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report
  • 72-hour money-back guarantee*
  • New Tires and Brakes
  • Tonneau Cover and Side Steps
  • Trades welcome
  • Canada-wide delivery available

At Lee Munro's Garage, we believe exceptional vehicles deserve exceptional representation.

Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.

Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Road
Paris, Ontario

Because some cars are transportation, and some cars make life better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

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535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
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$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2005 GMC Sierra 1500