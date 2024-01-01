Menu
<p>Fresh trade in! What a great looking dark purple09 Silverado LT 4.8liter V8 RWD! Priced to sell quickly- you certify you save! </p><p> </p><p>Clean title. 3 owners since new. No accident history. Ontario reg since new. Carfax available. </p><p> </p><p>Incredible maintaince history since new. 40 service records available! Very well looked after truck. Mature previous owner who took great pride in his rig! </p><p> </p><p>Krown rust proofed regularly. Cab corners, rockers, tailgate, doors, hood are all clean. The only things I can fault this truck for is a tiny bit of rust starting along the drivers side wheel well. Could be cleaned up easily & small rip in the drivers seat. Non smoker. Overall truck is in excellent condition. </p><p> </p><p>Engine fires right up. No knocking, or ticking. Pulls hard. No engine lights. Transmission shifts properly. Suspension handles tight. Really cant fault it for anything mechanically. Youre welcome to come inspect it here or if your mechanic is local I can bring it over to them. </p><p> </p><p>Any questions just ask. Thank you for your interest in my truck! See AS/IS disclosure in bottom of advertisement </p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</p><p> </p><p>OMVICs position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed</p><p>level of quality.</p>

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

239,581 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4.8 V8 RWD EXT CAB 6.5 FOOT BOX

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4.8 V8 RWD EXT CAB 6.5 FOOT BOX

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

239,581KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2GCEC19C491105450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 239,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade in! What a great looking dark purple"09 Silverado LT 4.8liter V8 RWD! Priced to sell quickly- you certify you save! 

 

Clean title. 3 owners since new. No accident history. Ontario reg since new. Carfax available. 

 

Incredible maintaince history since new. 40 service records available! Very well looked after truck. Mature previous owner who took great pride in his rig! 

 

Krown rust proofed regularly. Cab corners, rockers, tailgate, doors, hood are all clean. The only things I can fault this truck for is a tiny bit of rust starting along the drivers side wheel well. Could be cleaned up easily & small rip in the drivers seat. Non smoker. Overall truck is in excellent condition. 

 

Engine fires right up. No knocking, or ticking. Pulls hard. No engine lights. Transmission shifts properly. Suspension handles tight. Really can't fault it for anything mechanically. You're welcome to come inspect it here or if your mechanic is local I can bring it over to them. 

 

Any questions just ask. Thank you for your interest in my truck! See AS/IS disclosure in bottom of advertisement 

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

 

OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

level of quality.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500