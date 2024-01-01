$6,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4.8 V8 RWD EXT CAB 6.5 FOOT BOX
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 239,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh trade in! What a great looking dark purple"09 Silverado LT 4.8liter V8 RWD! Priced to sell quickly- you certify you save!
Clean title. 3 owners since new. No accident history. Ontario reg since new. Carfax available.
Incredible maintaince history since new. 40 service records available! Very well looked after truck. Mature previous owner who took great pride in his rig!
Krown rust proofed regularly. Cab corners, rockers, tailgate, doors, hood are all clean. The only things I can fault this truck for is a tiny bit of rust starting along the drivers side wheel well. Could be cleaned up easily & small rip in the drivers seat. Non smoker. Overall truck is in excellent condition.
Engine fires right up. No knocking, or ticking. Pulls hard. No engine lights. Transmission shifts properly. Suspension handles tight. Really can't fault it for anything mechanically. You're welcome to come inspect it here or if your mechanic is local I can bring it over to them.
Any questions just ask. Thank you for your interest in my truck! See AS/IS disclosure in bottom of advertisement
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality.
Starks Motorsports
