Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition 2010 Tundra TRD Offroad Crewmax 5.5 foot box 5.7liter V8 4wd with 270k available for sale. Bulletproof reliability, well maintained and no rust issues. Safety certification included in the price. This tundra is ready to go another 270k with the next owner. </p><p> </p><p>Ontario truck its entire life. 3 owners. Did have a $2181 insurance claim to the right rear. Fixed through insurance. Clean title. Carfax available. Was just traded in on a new truck. Was used for personal use not a work truck. Highway mileage used for commuting and occasionally towing the trailer to the cottage.</p><p> </p><p>Body and interior are in great shape. Non smoker. No excessive wear. Rust free truck. See frame pics. Has been krown undercoated. All features work. Well equipped: AC, power seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back up cam, bed liner. </p><p> </p><p>25 service records. Just inspected and certified. Truck has newer Michelin defender all season tires. Brakes are newer. Only needed a parking brake cable for safety. Synthetic oil change just done as well. </p><p> </p><p>Drives like a truck with half the mileage. Its hard to find a good condition Tundra these days for a reasonable price. We priced our trucks to sell quickly. Its in great shape come on down and take it for a spin. You wont be disappointed.</p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</p><p>Financing and trade-ins available.</p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave u</p><p>nit 3 Paris ON</p>

2010 Toyota Tundra

270,949 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFFROAD CREWMAX | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFFROAD CREWMAX | CERTIFIED

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

  1. 1710281446
  2. 1710281446
  3. 1710281446
  4. 1710281446
  5. 1710281446
  6. 1710281446
  7. 1710281446
  8. 1710281446
  9. 1710281446
  10. 1710281446
  11. 1710281446
  12. 1710281446
  13. 1710281446
  14. 1710281446
  15. 1710281446
  16. 1710281446
  17. 1710281446
  18. 1710281446
  19. 1710281446
  20. 1710281446
  21. 1710281446
  22. 1710281446
  23. 1710281445
  24. 1710281445
  25. 1710281445
  26. 1710281445
  27. 1710281445
  28. 1710281445
  29. 1710281445
  30. 1710281445
  31. 1710281445
  32. 1710281445
  33. 1710281445
  34. 1710281445
  35. 1710281445
  36. 1710281445
  37. 1710281445
  38. 1710281445
  39. 1710281445
  40. 1710281445
  41. 1710281445
  42. 1710281446
  43. 1710281446
  44. 1710281446
  45. 1710281446
  46. 1710281446
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
270,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F14AX155781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2010 Tundra TRD Offroad Crewmax 5.5 foot box 5.7liter V8 4wd with 270k available for sale. Bulletproof reliability, well maintained and no rust issues. Safety certification included in the price. This tundra is ready to go another 270k with the next owner. 

 

Ontario truck it's entire life. 3 owners. Did have a $2181 insurance claim to the right rear. Fixed through insurance. Clean title. Carfax available. Was just traded in on a new truck. Was used for personal use not a work truck. Highway mileage used for commuting and occasionally towing the trailer to the cottage.

 

Body and interior are in great shape. Non smoker. No excessive wear. Rust free truck. See frame pics. Has been krown undercoated. All features work. Well equipped: AC, power seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back up cam, bed liner. 

 

25 service records. Just inspected and certified. Truck has newer Michelin defender all season tires. Brakes are newer. Only needed a parking brake cable for safety. Synthetic oil change just done as well. 

 

Drives like a truck with half the mileage. It's hard to find a good condition Tundra these days for a reasonable price. We priced our trucks to sell quickly. It's in great shape come on down and take it for a spin. You won't be disappointed.

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave u

nit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2010 Toyota Tundra TRD OFFROAD CREWMAX | CERTIFIED for sale in Paris, ON
2010 Toyota Tundra TRD OFFROAD CREWMAX | CERTIFIED 270,949 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage 5 SPEED MANUAL | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage 5 SPEED MANUAL | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE 206,717 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3 V8 4X4 6.5BOX | CERTIFIED | FINANCING for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3 V8 4X4 6.5BOX | CERTIFIED | FINANCING 209,026 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tundra