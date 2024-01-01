$14,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFFROAD CREWMAX | CERTIFIED
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2010 Tundra TRD Offroad Crewmax 5.5 foot box 5.7liter V8 4wd with 270k available for sale. Bulletproof reliability, well maintained and no rust issues. Safety certification included in the price. This tundra is ready to go another 270k with the next owner.
Ontario truck it's entire life. 3 owners. Did have a $2181 insurance claim to the right rear. Fixed through insurance. Clean title. Carfax available. Was just traded in on a new truck. Was used for personal use not a work truck. Highway mileage used for commuting and occasionally towing the trailer to the cottage.
Body and interior are in great shape. Non smoker. No excessive wear. Rust free truck. See frame pics. Has been krown undercoated. All features work. Well equipped: AC, power seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back up cam, bed liner.
25 service records. Just inspected and certified. Truck has newer Michelin defender all season tires. Brakes are newer. Only needed a parking brake cable for safety. Synthetic oil change just done as well.
Drives like a truck with half the mileage. It's hard to find a good condition Tundra these days for a reasonable price. We priced our trucks to sell quickly. It's in great shape come on down and take it for a spin. You won't be disappointed.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
