2013 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab 4.8 V8 4X4 5.5 box CERTIFIED
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice condition 2013 Sierra 1500 4.8 V8 4x4 5.5foot box with 210k now available for sale. Safety certification, detailing and 2 keys included in the advertised price.
One owner. Clean title. Ontario truck it's entire life. Not a work truck was used for personal use commuting to work and back. Regularly undercoated. Did have a $4067 insurance claim back in 2018 for the front right side. Fixed through insurance to a high standard. Carfax available.
Runs and drives out great. Engine idles smooth and pulls hard. Transmission shifts smoothly, 4wd high/low operates properly. AC blows ice cold. No engine lights. Super reliable 4.8 won't give you any issues. This is one of the most reliable GM trucks built.
No major rust concerns. Frame, wheel wells, can corners, doors all in good shape. Worth noting; some rust chips on the tailgate, touch up job by previous owner on the doors should be redone. Body side molding could use replacing. Besides that not much to fault this truck.
Safety certification completed. Tires & brakes in good shape, oil change just completed as well.
Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Starks Motorsports
519-588-0750