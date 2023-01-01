Menu
2014 BMW 428i Xdrive. Beautiful spec. Carbon black metallic on coral red. Comes safety certified and financing is available. Only 163,744km! 

Only 2 owners since new. Ontario registration its entire life. Carfax available. Had a couple minor insurance claims in 2020 & 2021. Professionally repaired through insurance. No evidence of prior paint work. Carfax available. Clean title vehicle.

Excellent condition all around. Exterior & interior show very well. Non smoker. Well cared for by its previous owner. Has a few tasteful cosmetic modifications and a catback exhaust. 

Comes fully certified and inspected. Over $2500 recently invested into the vehicle. 4 brand new all season tires. Brand new brakes on the front & back. pads, rotors all brake components. Synthetic oil change and a new hood latch. 

Well equipped with; sunroof, heated seats, all wheel drive, Navi, Bluetooth and much more! 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Test drives by appointment only. 
Financing & trade ins available. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA member
Starks Motorsports LTD 
48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON

2014 BMW 428 Xi

163,744 KM

SOLD

2014 BMW 428 Xi

RED LEATHER | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

2014 BMW 428 Xi

RED LEATHER | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

163,744KM
Used

  • Mileage 163,744 KM

2014 BMW 428i Xdrive. Beautiful spec. Carbon black metallic on coral red. Comes safety certified and financing is available. Only 163,744km!  Only 2 owners since new. Ontario registration it's entire life. Carfax available. Had a couple minor insurance claims in 2020 & 2021. Professionally repaired through insurance. No evidence of prior paint work. Carfax available. Clean title vehicle. Excellent condition all around. Exterior & interior show very well. Non smoker. Well cared for by its previous owner. Has a few tasteful cosmetic modifications and a catback exhaust.  Comes fully certified and inspected. Over $2500 recently invested into the vehicle. 4 brand new all season tires. Brand new brakes on the front & back. pads, rotors all brake components. Synthetic oil change and a new hood latch.  Well equipped with; sunroof, heated seats, all wheel drive, Navi, Bluetooth and much more!  Price is + TAX + licensing fees.Test drives by appointment only. Financing & trade ins available. OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA memberStarks Motorsports LTD 48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON   

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

SOLD
Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2014 BMW 428 Xi