2014 BMW 428 Xi
RED LEATHER | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
163,744KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 163,744 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 428i Xdrive. Beautiful spec. Carbon black metallic on coral red. Comes safety certified and financing is available. Only 163,744km! Only 2 owners since new. Ontario registration it's entire life. Carfax available. Had a couple minor insurance claims in 2020 & 2021. Professionally repaired through insurance. No evidence of prior paint work. Carfax available. Clean title vehicle. Excellent condition all around. Exterior & interior show very well. Non smoker. Well cared for by its previous owner. Has a few tasteful cosmetic modifications and a catback exhaust. Comes fully certified and inspected. Over $2500 recently invested into the vehicle. 4 brand new all season tires. Brand new brakes on the front & back. pads, rotors all brake components. Synthetic oil change and a new hood latch. Well equipped with; sunroof, heated seats, all wheel drive, Navi, Bluetooth and much more! Price is + TAX + licensing fees.Test drives by appointment only. Financing & trade ins available. OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA memberStarks Motorsports LTD 48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON
