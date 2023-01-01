Menu
Excellent example of a mint condition 2014 F150 FX4 4WD 3.5 Eco-Boost supercab 6 foot box. 

1 owner, Low mileage, no accidents, no rust & comes safety certified. Detailed, 2 keys, full tank of gas included. Financing available. 

1 owner. Ontario reg since new. No accident history. Clean title. Carfax available. Mature previous owner. 

Safety certification and inspection just done. Brand new set of K02 tires, new pads, rotors, brake shoes & synthetic oil change. No mechanical issues. Runs & drives out great. No engine issues, 4wd works, all features work. No rust issues. Cab corners, frame, tailgate, rockers all clean. 

Loaded FX4; heated & cooled seats, sunroof, Navi, back up cam, tonneau cover and more!

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

2014 Ford F-150

161,004 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

Supercab FX4 3.5 Eco-Boost | FINANCING AVAILABLE

2014 Ford F-150

Supercab FX4 3.5 Eco-Boost | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

161,004KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ET8EFB89015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent example of a mint condition 2014 F150 FX4 4WD 3.5 Eco-Boost supercab 6 foot box. 

 

1 owner, Low mileage, no accidents, no rust & comes safety certified. Detailed, 2 keys, full tank of gas included. Financing available. 

 

1 owner. Ontario reg since new. No accident history. Clean title. Carfax available. Mature previous owner. 

 

Safety certification and inspection just done. Brand new set of K02 tires, new pads, rotors, brake shoes & synthetic oil change. No mechanical issues. Runs & drives out great. No engine issues, 4wd works, all features work. No rust issues. Cab corners, frame, tailgate, rockers all clean. 

 

Loaded FX4; heated & cooled seats, sunroof, Navi, back up cam, tonneau cover and more!

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2014 Ford F-150