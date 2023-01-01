$21,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
Supercab FX4 3.5 Eco-Boost | FINANCING AVAILABLE
2014 Ford F-150
Supercab FX4 3.5 Eco-Boost | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent example of a mint condition 2014 F150 FX4 4WD 3.5 Eco-Boost supercab 6 foot box.
1 owner, Low mileage, no accidents, no rust & comes safety certified. Detailed, 2 keys, full tank of gas included. Financing available.
1 owner. Ontario reg since new. No accident history. Clean title. Carfax available. Mature previous owner.
Safety certification and inspection just done. Brand new set of K02 tires, new pads, rotors, brake shoes & synthetic oil change. No mechanical issues. Runs & drives out great. No engine issues, 4wd works, all features work. No rust issues. Cab corners, frame, tailgate, rockers all clean.
Loaded FX4; heated & cooled seats, sunroof, Navi, back up cam, tonneau cover and more!
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
Starks Motorsports
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-588-0750