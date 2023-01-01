2014 Honda Civic

Menu
205 Horsepower, slick shifting 6 speed manual, this Rallye Red 2014 Civic SI Sedan is ready for a new home! Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys, & with a full tank of gas at no charge. Financing & extended warranty is available. 

1 owner since new. Clean title. Low mileage for the year. Non smoker. Well cared for by the previous owner. Well maintained. 

Did have a $10,733 insurance claim in 2022. Professionally repaired through insurance. Still a clean title vehicle. NOT rebuilt. Carfax available. 

Safety inspection and certification just completed. New rear brake pads, rotors & calipers. Rear sway bar links and a synthetic oil change. 

No engine lights or issues. Clutch is good. Set of Winter tires. Mechanically in great shape. All stock aside from a intake. Handles tight & pulls hard. 

Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any further questions please let me know and Im happy to help. 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Test drives by appointment only

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member 

Dealership: Starks Motorsports LTD 

Address: 48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,636KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB6E59EH200049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

