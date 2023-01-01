$15,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
Si | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE | CLEAN TITLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,636 KM
Vehicle Description
205 Horsepower, slick shifting 6 speed manual, this Rallye Red 2014 Civic SI Sedan is ready for a new home! Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys, & with a full tank of gas at no charge. Financing & extended warranty is available.
1 owner since new. Clean title. Low mileage for the year. Non smoker. Well cared for by the previous owner. Well maintained.
Did have a $10,733 insurance claim in 2022. Professionally repaired through insurance. Still a clean title vehicle. NOT rebuilt. Carfax available.
Safety inspection and certification just completed. New rear brake pads, rotors & calipers. Rear sway bar links and a synthetic oil change.
No engine lights or issues. Clutch is good. Set of Winter tires. Mechanically in great shape. All stock aside from a intake. Handles tight & pulls hard.
Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any further questions please let me know and I'm happy to help.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Test drives by appointment only
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Dealership: Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
519-588-0750