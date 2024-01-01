2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

Menu
<p>Not your barbie girl, Im living in my own world. I aint plastic call me classic </p><p> </p><p>Check out this plasma pink 2014 Mirage with a fun to drive 5 speed manual! Reliable, great on gas and a great deal. </p><p> </p><p>Included in the price is the safety certificate, detailing and a full tank of gas. </p><p> </p><p>1 owner trade in. Ontario car. Used for highway commuting. Clean title. Did have a minor damage collision to the rear center in July 2015. Fixed properly through insurance. Not a rebuilt title. Carfax available. </p><p> </p><p>Well equipped with; Bluetooth, heated seats, tint, AC, power windows & locks. Everything you need for A-B transportation! </p><p> </p><p>Safety inspection and certification just completed. New tires, oil change & control arms and sway bar links. Mechanically in great shape. Runs and drive out well. Clutch, transmission, engine are all in healthy working condition. Body and interior are in good shape. Has some very minor rust bubbles on the passenger side wheel well. Could be cleaned up easily. </p><p> </p><p>Come take it for a spin you wont be disappointed!</p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</p><p>Financing and trade-ins available.</p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</p>

VIN ML32A4HJ7EH011163

  • Exterior Colour Pink
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

