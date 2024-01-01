$5,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
5 SPEED MANUAL | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pink
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,717 KM
Vehicle Description
"Not your barbie girl, I'm living in my own world. I ain't plastic call me classic"
Check out this plasma pink 2014 Mirage with a fun to drive 5 speed manual! Reliable, great on gas and a great deal.
Included in the price is the safety certificate, detailing and a full tank of gas.
1 owner trade in. Ontario car. Used for highway commuting. Clean title. Did have a minor damage collision to the rear center in July 2015. Fixed properly through insurance. Not a rebuilt title. Carfax available.
Well equipped with; Bluetooth, heated seats, tint, AC, power windows & locks. Everything you need for A-B transportation!
Safety inspection and certification just completed. New tires, oil change & control arms and sway bar links. Mechanically in great shape. Runs and drive out well. Clutch, transmission, engine are all in healthy working condition. Body and interior are in good shape. Has some very minor rust bubbles on the passenger side wheel well. Could be cleaned up easily.
Come take it for a spin you won't be disappointed!
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Starks Motorsports
