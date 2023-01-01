Menu
<div dir=auto>afe, reliable, fuel efficient & fun to drive thanks to a slick shifting 6 speed manual! Excellent condition 2014 Toyota Corolla S with low mileage! </div><div dir=auto> </div><div dir=auto>Vehicle comes safety certified, detailed, Carfax report, 2 keys & a full tank of gas at no charge. Financing & extended warranty is available as well.</div><div dir=auto> </div><div dir=auto> </div><div dir=auto>1 owner since new. Ontario reg its entire life. Toyota dealer serviced since new. Non smoker. Great condition inside & out. Well maintained by mature previous owner. Carfax report available. </div><div dir=auto> </div><div dir=auto>Safety certification and inspection just completed. </div><div dir=auto> </div><div dir=auto>Well equipped with: sunroof, Bluetooth, heated seats, back up cam and much more!</div><div dir=auto> </div><div dir=auto>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</div><div dir=auto>Test drives by appointment only. </div><div dir=auto>Financing & trade ins available. </div><div dir=auto>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA member</div><div dir=auto>Starks Motorsports LTD </div><div dir=auto>48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON </div><div class=adL dir=auto> </div><div class=yj6qo> </div>

2014 Toyota Corolla

171,351 KM

SOLD

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

171,351KM
Used

  • Mileage 171,351 KM

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

