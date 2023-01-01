SOLD
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
2014 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
SOLD
171,351KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 171,351 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
afe, reliable, fuel efficient & fun to drive thanks to a slick shifting 6 speed manual! Excellent condition 2014 Toyota Corolla S with low mileage! Vehicle comes safety certified, detailed, Carfax report, 2 keys & a full tank of gas at no charge. Financing & extended warranty is available as well. 1 owner since new. Ontario reg it's entire life. Toyota dealer serviced since new. Non smoker. Great condition inside & out. Well maintained by mature previous owner. Carfax report available. Safety certification and inspection just completed. Well equipped with: sunroof, Bluetooth, heated seats, back up cam and much more! Price is + TAX + licensing fees.Test drives by appointment only. Financing & trade ins available. OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA memberStarks Motorsports LTD 48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
SOLD
Starks Motorsports
519-588-0750
2014 Toyota Corolla