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<p data-start=0 data-end=196>This 2015 Corvette is exactly the kind of car collectors and serious buyers wait for — ultra-low kilometres, one-owner B.C. history, top-level 3LT equipment, and beautifully optioned from factory.</p><p data-start=198 data-end=274><strong data-start=198 data-end=272>2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT – One Owner – Only 6,000 KM</strong></p><p data-start=276 data-end=608>Finished in timeless Black over Black leather and suede, this one-owner British Columbia Corvette is an exceptionally preserved example with just 6,000 original kilometres. Highly optioned from factory and meticulously cared for since new, this Stingray delivers the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and collectability.</p><p data-start=610 data-end=836>Powered by the legendary 6.2L LT1 V8 paired with the 8-speed paddle shift automatic transmission and factory performance exhaust, this Corvette delivers exhilarating performance with unmistakable Corvette sound and presence.</p><p data-start=838 data-end=1204>Equipped with the sought-after 3LT package, this car features premium leather and suede interior trim, navigation, Bose premium audio, head-up display, performance data recorder, heated and ventilated seats, memory package, and much more. The removable carbon fiber roof panel, red brake calipers, and factory 19/20-inch wheel package complete the aggressive look.</p><p data-start=1206 data-end=1235>Factory highlights include:</p><ul data-start=1236 data-end=1704><li data-section-id=1nz4je8 data-start=1236 data-end=1270>One Owner British Columbia Car</li><li data-section-id=16i0mtl data-start=1271 data-end=1297>Only 6,000 Original KM</li><li data-section-id=1nn32eh data-start=1298 data-end=1313>6.2L LT1 V8</li><li data-section-id=1ptaprz data-start=1314 data-end=1348>8-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic</li><li data-section-id=1jj6iua data-start=1349 data-end=1372>3LT Premium Package</li><li data-section-id=1ri4nyx data-start=1373 data-end=1402>Performance Exhaust (NPP)</li><li data-section-id=1b39td6 data-start=1403 data-end=1440>Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel</li><li data-section-id=1ih1lmo data-start=1441 data-end=1467>Suede Interior Package</li><li data-section-id=1254fpe data-start=1468 data-end=1482>Navigation</li><li data-section-id=ypdhku data-start=1483 data-end=1505>Bose Premium Audio</li><li data-section-id=8jtj1u data-start=1506 data-end=1525>Head-Up Display</li><li data-section-id=qqm15r data-start=1526 data-end=1555>Heated & Ventilated Seats</li><li data-section-id=1bgupzu data-start=1556 data-end=1585>Performance Data Recorder</li><li data-section-id=1wvvwvx data-start=1586 data-end=1607>Front View Camera</li><li data-section-id=21yhrr data-start=1608 data-end=1630>Red Brake Calipers</li><li data-section-id=10dg3dq data-start=1631 data-end=1674>Black Exterior / Black Leather Interior</li><li data-section-id=simy4c data-start=1675 data-end=1704>ACCESSORY EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE 3</li><li data-section-id=simy4c data-start=1675 data-end=1704>Accessory Protection Pkg. includes (VLI) Cargo mat with Stingray logo, LPO, (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats with Stingray logo, LPO, (5YN) Chrome interior trim badge with Stingray logo, LPO and (V8X) Custom sill plates with Stingray logo, LPO, Genuine Corvette Accessories</li><li data-section-id=simy4c data-start=1675 data-end=1704><div class=tw:space-y-3 tw:has-data-[slot=description]:space-y-6 tw:has-data-[slot=description]:**:data-[slot=label]:font-medium tw:py-4 data-slot=control><div class=tw:grid tw:grid-cols-[1.125rem_1fr] tw:gap-x-4 tw:gap-y-1 tw:sm:grid-cols-[1rem_1fr] tw:*:data-[slot=control]:col-start-1 tw:*:data-[slot=control]:row-start-1 tw:*:data-[slot=control]:mt-0.75 tw:sm:*:data-[slot=control]:mt-1 tw:*:data-[slot=label]:col-start-2 tw:*:data-[slot=label]:row-start-1 tw:*:data-[slot=description]:col-start-2 tw:*:data-[slot=description]:row-start-2 tw:has-data-[slot=description]:**:data-[slot=label]:font-medium data-slot=field data-headlessui-state=><span id=headlessui-control-_r_5g_ class=tw:group tw:inline-flex tw:focus:outline-hidden tabindex=0 role=checkbox data-slot=control data-component=checkbox data-color=secondary aria-checked=false data-headlessui-state= aria-labelledby=headlessui-label-_r_5i_></span></div></div><div id=headlessui-radiogroup-_r_5j_ class=tw:space-y-3 tw:**:data-[slot=label]:font-normal tw:has-data-[slot=description]:space-y-6 tw:has-data-[slot=description]:**:data-[slot=label]:font-medium tw:py-4 role=radiogroup data-slot=control><div class=tw:grid tw:grid-cols-[1.125rem_1fr] tw:gap-x-4 tw:gap-y-1 tw:sm:grid-cols-[1rem_1fr] tw:*:data-[slot=control]:col-start-1 tw:*:data-[slot=control]:row-start-1 tw:*:data-[slot=control]:mt-0.75 tw:sm:*:data-[slot=control]:mt-1 tw:*:data-[slot=label]:col-start-2 tw:*:data-[slot=label]:row-start-1 tw:*:data-[slot=description]:col-start-2 tw:*:data-[slot=description]:row-start-2 tw:has-data-[slot=description]:**:data-[slot=label]:font-medium data-slot=field data-headlessui-state=> </div></div></li></ul><p data-start=1706 data-end=1962>This is a no-stories Corvette that has clearly lived an easy life. The condition, ownership history, low mileage, and factory specifications make this an outstanding opportunity for a collector or enthusiast looking for one of the cleanest C7s available.</p><p data-start=1964 data-end=2041>We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves. This is one of them.</p><p data-start=2043 data-end=2103 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Serious inquiries only. Financing available. Trades welcome.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Details Description Features

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

Watch This Vehicle
14163229

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1G1YF2D78F5124090

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Corvette is exactly the kind of car collectors and serious buyers wait for — ultra-low kilometres, one-owner B.C. history, top-level 3LT equipment, and beautifully optioned from factory.

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT – One Owner – Only 6,000 KM

Finished in timeless Black over Black leather and suede, this one-owner British Columbia Corvette is an exceptionally preserved example with just 6,000 original kilometres. Highly optioned from factory and meticulously cared for since new, this Stingray delivers the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and collectability.

Powered by the legendary 6.2L LT1 V8 paired with the 8-speed paddle shift automatic transmission and factory performance exhaust, this Corvette delivers exhilarating performance with unmistakable Corvette sound and presence.

Equipped with the sought-after 3LT package, this car features premium leather and suede interior trim, navigation, Bose premium audio, head-up display, performance data recorder, heated and ventilated seats, memory package, and much more. The removable carbon fiber roof panel, red brake calipers, and factory 19/20-inch wheel package complete the aggressive look.

Factory highlights include:

  • One Owner British Columbia Car
  • Only 6,000 Original KM
  • 6.2L LT1 V8
  • 8-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic
  • 3LT Premium Package
  • Performance Exhaust (NPP)
  • Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel
  • Suede Interior Package
  • Navigation
  • Bose Premium Audio
  • Head-Up Display
  • Heated & Ventilated Seats
  • Performance Data Recorder
  • Front View Camera
  • Red Brake Calipers
  • Black Exterior / Black Leather Interior
  • ACCESSORY EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE 3
  • Accessory Protection Pkg. includes (VLI) Cargo mat with Stingray logo, LPO, (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats with Stingray logo, LPO, (5YN) Chrome interior trim badge with Stingray logo, LPO and (V8X) Custom sill plates with Stingray logo, LPO, Genuine Corvette Accessories
  •  

This is a no-stories Corvette that has clearly lived an easy life. The condition, ownership history, low mileage, and factory specifications make this an outstanding opportunity for a collector or enthusiast looking for one of the cleanest C7s available.

We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves. This is one of them.

Serious inquiries only. Financing available. Trades welcome.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2012 Ford Mustang GT Coyote Lava Red Glass Roof, Very Rare for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Ford Mustang GT Coyote Lava Red Glass Roof, Very Rare 59,290 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda Miata MX-5 2dr Conv Man GT for sale in Paris, ON
2016 Mazda Miata MX-5 2dr Conv Man GT 49,631 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

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535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
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519-442-1800

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$66,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2015 Chevrolet Corvette