$66,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
$66,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Corvette is exactly the kind of car collectors and serious buyers wait for — ultra-low kilometres, one-owner B.C. history, top-level 3LT equipment, and beautifully optioned from factory.
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT – One Owner – Only 6,000 KM
Finished in timeless Black over Black leather and suede, this one-owner British Columbia Corvette is an exceptionally preserved example with just 6,000 original kilometres. Highly optioned from factory and meticulously cared for since new, this Stingray delivers the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and collectability.
Powered by the legendary 6.2L LT1 V8 paired with the 8-speed paddle shift automatic transmission and factory performance exhaust, this Corvette delivers exhilarating performance with unmistakable Corvette sound and presence.
Equipped with the sought-after 3LT package, this car features premium leather and suede interior trim, navigation, Bose premium audio, head-up display, performance data recorder, heated and ventilated seats, memory package, and much more. The removable carbon fiber roof panel, red brake calipers, and factory 19/20-inch wheel package complete the aggressive look.
Factory highlights include:
- One Owner British Columbia Car
- Only 6,000 Original KM
- 6.2L LT1 V8
- 8-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic
- 3LT Premium Package
- Performance Exhaust (NPP)
- Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panel
- Suede Interior Package
- Navigation
- Bose Premium Audio
- Head-Up Display
- Heated & Ventilated Seats
- Performance Data Recorder
- Front View Camera
- Red Brake Calipers
- Black Exterior / Black Leather Interior
- ACCESSORY EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PACKAGE 3
- Accessory Protection Pkg. includes (VLI) Cargo mat with Stingray logo, LPO, (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats with Stingray logo, LPO, (5YN) Chrome interior trim badge with Stingray logo, LPO and (V8X) Custom sill plates with Stingray logo, LPO, Genuine Corvette Accessories
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This is a no-stories Corvette that has clearly lived an easy life. The condition, ownership history, low mileage, and factory specifications make this an outstanding opportunity for a collector or enthusiast looking for one of the cleanest C7s available.
We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves. This is one of them.
Serious inquiries only. Financing available. Trades welcome.
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-442-1800