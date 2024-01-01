Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super clean 15 Silverado 1500 5.3V8 4x4 LT Z71 full crew cab with a hard to find 6.5foot box! No rust, clean title, certified and priced reasonably for a quick sale at $19,999. This is a great example of a well maintained Silverado- dont miss out!</p><p> </p><p>Clean title. Carfax shows a minor sideswipe (no insurance claim amount). Vehicle history report (UCDA) shows no accident history. Must of been a minor repair needed and done out of pocket not through insurance. Ontario truck. Previous owner has had the truck since 2021 and was just traded in on a small SUV. Carfax available. </p><p> </p><p>Engine, transmission, 4wd all features working as they should. Runs smoothly and transmission shifts properly. Was pre-inspected by us before purchasing for the dealership to ensure that there was no outstanding mechanical issues. </p><p> </p><p>No rust has been oil sprayed. Frame, wheel wells, tailgate, doors, rockers are all clean. Not a spot of rust on the truck. </p><p> </p><p>12 service records available. Safety certification and inspection just completed. Only needed a new set of tires, synthetic oil change done as well. Brakes are newer, handles well and drives like a truck with half the km. Come take it for a drive you wont be disappointed. </p><p> </p><p>Well equipped; leather, power seats, tonneau cover, bed Liner, back up cam, Bluetooth, heated seats and more! </p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask. We are here to make car buying easy for you. </p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + LICENSING </p><p>Financing and trade-ins available.</p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

209,026 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 5.3 V8 4X4 6.5BOX | CERTIFIED | FINANCING

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 5.3 V8 4X4 6.5BOX | CERTIFIED | FINANCING

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

  1. 1708636271
  2. 1708636271
  3. 1708636271
  4. 1708636270
  5. 1708636271
  6. 1708636271
  7. 1708636271
  8. 1708636271
  9. 1708636271
  10. 1708636270
  11. 1708636271
  12. 1708636271
  13. 1708636271
  14. 1708636271
  15. 1708636271
  16. 1708636270
  17. 1708636270
  18. 1708636270
  19. 1708636271
  20. 1708636271
  21. 1708636271
  22. 1708636270
  23. 1708636270
  24. 1708636270
  25. 1708636270
  26. 1708636270
  27. 1708636270
  28. 1708636270
  29. 1708636270
  30. 1708636270
  31. 1708636270
  32. 1708636270
  33. 1708636270
  34. 1708636270
  35. 1708636270
  36. 1708636270
  37. 1708636270
  38. 1708636270
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
209,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC5FG285950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean "15 Silverado 1500 5.3V8 4x4 LT Z71 full crew cab with a hard to find 6.5foot box! No rust, clean title, certified and priced reasonably for a quick sale at $19,999. This is a great example of a well maintained Silverado- don't miss out!

 

Clean title. Carfax shows a minor sideswipe (no insurance claim amount). Vehicle history report (UCDA) shows no accident history. Must of been a minor repair needed and done out of pocket not through insurance. Ontario truck. Previous owner has had the truck since 2021 and was just traded in on a small SUV. Carfax available. 

 

Engine, transmission, 4wd all features working as they should. Runs smoothly and transmission shifts properly. Was pre-inspected by us before purchasing for the dealership to ensure that there was no outstanding mechanical issues. 

 

No rust has been oil sprayed. Frame, wheel wells, tailgate, doors, rockers are all clean. Not a spot of rust on the truck. 

 

12 service records available. Safety certification and inspection just completed. Only needed a new set of tires, synthetic oil change done as well. Brakes are newer, handles well and drives like a truck with half the km. Come take it for a drive you won't be disappointed. 

 

Well equipped; leather, power seats, tonneau cover, bed Liner, back up cam, Bluetooth, heated seats and more! 

 

Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask. We are here to make car buying easy for you. 

 

Price is + TAX + LICENSING 

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3V8 4X4 6.5FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3V8 4X4 6.5FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED 209,026 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Hatchback GL Auto | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent Hatchback GL Auto | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE 193,491 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI DSG Highline | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI DSG Highline | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE 183,928 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500