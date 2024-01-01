$20,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3 V8 4X4 6.5BOX | CERTIFIED | FINANCING
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean "15 Silverado 1500 5.3V8 4x4 LT Z71 full crew cab with a hard to find 6.5foot box! No rust, clean title, certified and priced reasonably for a quick sale at $19,999. This is a great example of a well maintained Silverado- don't miss out!
Clean title. Carfax shows a minor sideswipe (no insurance claim amount). Vehicle history report (UCDA) shows no accident history. Must of been a minor repair needed and done out of pocket not through insurance. Ontario truck. Previous owner has had the truck since 2021 and was just traded in on a small SUV. Carfax available.
Engine, transmission, 4wd all features working as they should. Runs smoothly and transmission shifts properly. Was pre-inspected by us before purchasing for the dealership to ensure that there was no outstanding mechanical issues.
No rust has been oil sprayed. Frame, wheel wells, tailgate, doors, rockers are all clean. Not a spot of rust on the truck.
12 service records available. Safety certification and inspection just completed. Only needed a new set of tires, synthetic oil change done as well. Brakes are newer, handles well and drives like a truck with half the km. Come take it for a drive you won't be disappointed.
Well equipped; leather, power seats, tonneau cover, bed Liner, back up cam, Bluetooth, heated seats and more!
Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask. We are here to make car buying easy for you.
Price is + TAX + LICENSING
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
