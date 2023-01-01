2015 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>Legendary Toyota safety & reliability and great fuel economy. Low mileage Corolla S is ready for a new home! In excellent condition inside & out. Very well cared for by the previous owners. </p><p> </p><p>Vehicle comes safety certified, detailed, with 2 keys & a full tank of gas at no extra charge! Financing is also available! </p><p> </p><p>No accident history. Clean title. Full Toyota dealer service history since new. 14 service records available. No expense spared on maintenance. </p><p>Carfax available. Ontario registered since new. </p><p> </p><p>Just safety inspected and certified. Everything is in proper working condition. No issues whatsoever. Brakes & tires are like new. Synthetic oil change just done as well. Will make a reliable and safe vehicle for someone! </p><p> </p><p>Well equipped; heated seats, bluetooth, sunroof, back up cam & more. Comes with a set of winter tires on rims as well as alloy wheels on summer tires. </p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</p><p>Financing and trade ins available. </p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD </p><p>48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON </p>

144,300 KM

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHEXFC271955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,300 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

