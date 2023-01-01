$16,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary Toyota safety & reliability and great fuel economy. Low mileage Corolla S is ready for a new home! In excellent condition inside & out. Very well cared for by the previous owners.
Vehicle comes safety certified, detailed, with 2 keys & a full tank of gas at no extra charge! Financing is also available!
No accident history. Clean title. Full Toyota dealer service history since new. 14 service records available. No expense spared on maintenance.
Carfax available. Ontario registered since new.
Just safety inspected and certified. Everything is in proper working condition. No issues whatsoever. Brakes & tires are like new. Synthetic oil change just done as well. Will make a reliable and safe vehicle for someone!
Well equipped; heated seats, bluetooth, sunroof, back up cam & more. Comes with a set of winter tires on rims as well as alloy wheels on summer tires.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA member
Starks Motorsports LTD
48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
