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2021 Jaguar I-PACE
| EV400 | 70,000 KM
2021 Jaguar I-PACE
| EV400 | 70,000 KM
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portofino Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in stunning Portofino Blue over Ebony leather with Light Oyster stitching, this Jaguar I-PACE SE delivers everything a modern luxury EV should — performance, comfort, technology, and unmistakable presence. Properly serviced at the Jaguar dealer, on schedule.
Powered by Jaguar’s EV400 dual-motor AWD system, the I-PACE produces:
⚡ 394 HP
⚡ Instant torque
⚡ All-wheel drive confidence
Smooth, quiet, and incredibly quick.Factory Highlights:
- 90 kWh Battery
- Panoramic Glass Roof
- Head-Up Display
- Meridian Premium Audio
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Navigation Pro
- 3D Surround Camera
- Blind Spot Assist
- Air Suspension
- 20” Gloss Black Wheels
- Power Tailgate
- ClearSight Digital Rearview Mirror
This is a very sharp, well-optioned Canadian vehicle with an original MSRP approaching six figures.
At Lee Munro’s Garage, we look for vehicles that stand out from the ordinary.“We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.”
This Jaguar does exactly that.
✔ Fully inspected
✔ 72-hour money-back guarantee
✔ No test drives
📍 Lee Munro’s Garage – Paris, Ontario
📞 Contact today.
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