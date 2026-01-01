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<h2 data-section-id=gtnt1n data-start=0 data-end=51>🔵 2021 Jaguar I-PACE SE AWD | EV400 | 64,000 KM</h2><p data-start=53 data-end=275>Finished in stunning <strong data-start=74 data-end=92>Portofino Blue</strong> over <strong data-start=98 data-end=143>Ebony leather with Light Oyster stitching</strong>, this Jaguar I-PACE SE delivers everything a modern luxury EV should — performance, comfort, technology, and unmistakable presence. Properly serviced at the Jaguar dealer, on schedule. </p><p data-start=277 data-end=411>Powered by Jaguar’s <strong data-start=297 data-end=328>EV400 dual-motor AWD system</strong>, the I-PACE produces:<br>⚡ 394 HP<br data-start=359 data-end=362>⚡ Instant torque<br data-start=378 data-end=381>⚡ All-wheel drive confidence</p><p data-start=413 data-end=449>Smooth, quiet, and incredibly quick.</p><h3 data-section-id=1qebt7v data-start=451 data-end=474>Factory Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=475 data-end=843><li data-section-id=111ip94 data-start=475 data-end=495><strong data-start=477 data-end=495>90 kWh Battery</strong></li><li data-section-id=tmwjyq data-start=496 data-end=522><strong data-start=498 data-end=522>Panoramic Glass Roof</strong></li><li data-section-id=3zpr8y data-start=523 data-end=544><strong data-start=525 data-end=544>Head-Up Display</strong></li><li data-section-id=1jmqjo4 data-start=545 data-end=573><strong data-start=547 data-end=573>Meridian Premium Audio</strong></li><li data-section-id=1vu5y8w data-start=574 data-end=598><strong data-start=576 data-end=598>Heated Front Seats</strong></li><li data-section-id=99a08n data-start=599 data-end=626><strong data-start=601 data-end=626>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></li><li data-section-id=1tlixra data-start=627 data-end=661><strong data-start=629 data-end=661>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></li><li data-section-id=16afi5r data-start=662 data-end=682><strong data-start=664 data-end=682>Navigation Pro</strong></li><li data-section-id=19uxar4 data-start=683 data-end=707><strong data-start=685 data-end=707>3D Surround Camera</strong></li><li data-section-id=qpwmdu data-start=708 data-end=731><strong data-start=710 data-end=731>Blind Spot Assist</strong></li><li data-section-id=588607 data-start=732 data-end=752><strong data-start=734 data-end=752>Air Suspension</strong></li><li data-section-id=108mhmc data-start=753 data-end=781><strong data-start=755 data-end=781>20” Gloss Black Wheels</strong></li><li data-section-id=1uhetzk data-start=782 data-end=802><strong data-start=784 data-end=802>Power Tailgate</strong></li><li data-section-id=k43mm2 data-start=803 data-end=843><strong data-start=805 data-end=843>ClearSight Digital Rearview Mirror</strong></li></ul><p data-start=845 data-end=944>This is a very sharp, well-optioned Canadian vehicle with an original MSRP approaching six figures.</p><p data-start=946 data-end=1023>At Lee Munro’s Garage, we look for vehicles that stand out from the ordinary.</p><h3 data-section-id=16u4yk data-start=1025 data-end=1085>“We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.”</h3><p data-start=1087 data-end=1117>This Jaguar does exactly that.</p><p data-start=1119 data-end=1190>✔ Fully inspected<br data-start=1136 data-end=1139>✔ 72-hour money-back guarantee<br data-start=1169 data-end=1172>✔ No test drives</p><p data-start=1192 data-end=1250 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📍 Lee Munro’s Garage – Paris, Ontario<br data-start=1230 data-end=1233>📞 Contact today.</p>

2021 Jaguar I-PACE

64,201 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 Jaguar I-PACE

| EV400 | 70,000 KM

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14087373

2021 Jaguar I-PACE

| EV400 | 70,000 KM

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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Used
64,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SADHC2S12M1614936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portofino Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,201 KM

Vehicle Description

🔵 2021 Jaguar I-PACE SE AWD | EV400 | 64,000 KM

Finished in stunning Portofino Blue over Ebony leather with Light Oyster stitching, this Jaguar I-PACE SE delivers everything a modern luxury EV should — performance, comfort, technology, and unmistakable presence. Properly serviced at the Jaguar dealer, on schedule. 

Powered by Jaguar’s EV400 dual-motor AWD system, the I-PACE produces:
⚡ 394 HP
⚡ Instant torque
⚡ All-wheel drive confidence

Smooth, quiet, and incredibly quick.

Factory Highlights:
  • 90 kWh Battery
  • Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Head-Up Display
  • Meridian Premium Audio
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Navigation Pro
  • 3D Surround Camera
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Air Suspension
  • 20” Gloss Black Wheels
  • Power Tailgate
  • ClearSight Digital Rearview Mirror

This is a very sharp, well-optioned Canadian vehicle with an original MSRP approaching six figures.

At Lee Munro’s Garage, we look for vehicles that stand out from the ordinary.

“We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.”

This Jaguar does exactly that.

✔ Fully inspected
✔ 72-hour money-back guarantee
✔ No test drives

📍 Lee Munro’s Garage – Paris, Ontario
📞 Contact today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

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535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
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Lee Munro's Garage

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2021 Jaguar I-PACE