<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

84,789 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK3G6340055

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0226-1
  • Mileage 84,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Chevrolet Equinox