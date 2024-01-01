Menu
"EXCELLENT CONDITION" WELL CARED FOR !!!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

175,351 KM

$15,679

+ tax & licensing
Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

175,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV0J6254131

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27995
  • Mileage 175,351 KM

"EXCELLENT CONDITION" WELL CARED FOR !!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

