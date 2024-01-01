$15,679+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$15,679
+ taxes & licensing
175,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV0J6254131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27995
- Mileage 175,351 KM
Vehicle Description
"EXCELLENT CONDITION" WELL CARED FOR !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
$15,679
+ taxes & licensing
Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2018 Chevrolet Equinox