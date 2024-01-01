Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

81,802 KM

Details Features

$24,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1711041145
  2. 1711041208
  3. 1711041208
  4. 1711041207
  5. 1711041208
  6. 1711041209
  7. 1711041208
  8. 1711041209
  9. 1711041209
  10. 1711041208
  11. 1711041209
  12. 1711041205
  13. 1711041209
  14. 1711041208
  15. 1711041209
  16. 1711041208
  17. 1711041209
  18. 1711041209
  19. 1711041208
  20. 1711041209
  21. 1711041207
  22. 1711041209
  23. 1711041209
  24. 1711041208
  25. 1711041208
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXMEV4J6348251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 81,802 KM $24,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD 22,948 KM $42,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum Hybrid Crew 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum Hybrid Crew 4x4 29,677 KM $75,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox