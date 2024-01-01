$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
41,900KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6ED1FK7NN601731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio 3.692
Engine: 3.8L V6
GVWR: 6,012 lbs
517.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS) with individual display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P265/65R17 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2022 Nissan Frontier SV 41,900 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 39,041 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Transit Base 10,570 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2022 Nissan Frontier