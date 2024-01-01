Menu
2015 Volkswagen Beetle TSI 1.8L Coupe

Power windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heats Front Seats, Touchscreen with Navigation, upgraded muffler ( Borla ), Premium Rims.

Financing available here!
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

129,937 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,937KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWJ07AT4FM640446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,937 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Beetle TSI 1.8L Coupe

Power windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heats Front Seats, Touchscreen with Navigation, upgraded muffler ( Borla ), Premium Rims.

Financing available here!
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2015 Volkswagen Beetle