$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive Cabriolet M Package | Convertible
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive Cabriolet M Package | Convertible
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour BMW Individual Golden Brown Extended Merino
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremely Rare! Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic w/ BMW Individual Golden Brown Extended Merino Leather
Hard-Top Convertible, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Seats, Vented Neck Air, Thigh Extenders, Park Assistant, Active Cruise, BMW Head-Up Display, iDrive All-Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Rain Sensors, Rear Camera, and much more. As Low As $351 /bi-weekly $0 down · 72 months · 7.99% APR, OAC Incl. HST, licensing & fees! We welcome all credit situations, no need to worry.
Equipment listing informational only. Features listed are based on available data and may vary. All prices + applicable taxes & licensing. Financing OAC. Fees may include: Carfax / OMVIC / Misc ($299), Licensing ($125). Bi-weekly payment based on $43,413 financed at 7.99% APR, 156 bi-weekly payments, $0 down. Total obligation approx. $54,713. Open loans — no early payment penalty. Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.
At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.
We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.
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613-264-0115