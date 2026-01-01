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<p>Extremely Rare! Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic w/ BMW Individual Golden Brown Extended Merino Leather<br><br>Hard-Top Convertible, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Seats, Vented Neck Air, Thigh Extenders, Park Assistant, Active Cruise, BMW Head-Up Display, iDrive All-Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Rain Sensors, Rear Camera, and much more. As Low As $351 /bi-weekly $0 down  ·  72 months  ·  7.99% APR, OAC Incl. HST, licensing & fees! We welcome all credit situations, no need to worry.<br><br>Equipment listing informational only. Features listed are based on available data and may vary. All prices + applicable taxes & licensing. Financing OAC. Fees may include: Carfax / OMVIC / Misc ($299), Licensing ($125). Bi-weekly payment based on $43,413 financed at 7.99% APR, 156 bi-weekly payments, $0 down. Total obligation approx. $54,713. Open loans — no early payment penalty. Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.</p><p>At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.</p><p>We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.</p>

2018 BMW 4 Series

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Cabriolet M Package | Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
14114080.811715761?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27758

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Cabriolet M Package | Convertible

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA4Z7C56JEF54185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour BMW Individual Golden Brown Extended Merino
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Rare! Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic w/ BMW Individual Golden Brown Extended Merino Leather

Hard-Top Convertible, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Seats, Vented Neck Air, Thigh Extenders, Park Assistant, Active Cruise, BMW Head-Up Display, iDrive All-Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Rain Sensors, Rear Camera, and much more. As Low As $351 /bi-weekly $0 down  ·  72 months  ·  7.99% APR, OAC Incl. HST, licensing & fees! We welcome all credit situations, no need to worry.

Equipment listing informational only. Features listed are based on available data and may vary. All prices + applicable taxes & licensing. Financing OAC. Fees may include: Carfax / OMVIC / Misc ($299), Licensing ($125). Bi-weekly payment based on $43,413 financed at 7.99% APR, 156 bi-weekly payments, $0 down. Total obligation approx. $54,713. Open loans — no early payment penalty. Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

Vehicle Features

Packages

321
552
5DF
5DP
6WB
C1G
Z4D
Z4L
ZAG8
ZP2

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
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613-264-0115

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2018 BMW 4 Series