2018 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9446419
- VIN: MAJ6P1UL7JC226140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Smoke Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,551 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD ECOSPORT SE 4WD
This EcoSport features a clean carfax and one owner, you won't believe the 4wd in this little SUV.
Features:
- Cold Weather Package w/ heated seats
- SYNC3 w/ bluetooth and more
- Auto Start/Stop with keyless entry
- Reverse Camera System and Sensing System
- Trailer Tow Prep Package
- Privacy Glass
Financing Available up-to 84 Months O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.
Vehicle Features
