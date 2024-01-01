Menu
2020 4DR LIMITED FORD EXPLORER 4WD 119 wheelbase 2.3L I4 Ecoboost engine 10 speed transmission

This vehicle features; 300A equipment package, star white tri-coat paint, 2nd row bench seating, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package class III, 20 hand polished wheels, voice-activated navigation, sync3, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, blis w/cross traffic, fordpass connect, forward/reverse sensors, heated steering wheel, lane keeping, remote start, power heated/cooled front seats, second row heated seats, rain sensors, roof rails, hands free lift gate and more.

2020 Ford Explorer

45,600 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH5LGA98612

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,600 KM

2020 4DR LIMITED FORD EXPLORER 4WD 119" wheelbase 2.3L I4 Ecoboost engine 10 speed transmission

This vehicle features; 300A equipment package, star white tri-coat paint, 2nd row bench seating, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package class III, 20" hand polished wheels, voice-activated navigation, sync3, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, blis w/cross traffic, fordpass connect, forward/reverse sensors, heated steering wheel, lane keeping, remote start, power heated/cooled front seats, second row heated seats, rain sensors, roof rails, hands free lift gate and more.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2020 Ford Explorer