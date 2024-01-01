$43,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Model Limited 4x4 Panoramic Roof | Clean Carfax
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Sky
- Interior Colour Beige Capri
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Land, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited with a 3.6L V6 engine—an exceptional blend of luxury, capability, and advanced technology, now enhanced with premium packages to elevate your driving experience. Equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV offers a towing capacity of up to 6,200 pounds, making it ideal for hauling trailers, boats, or outdoor gear. ( Trailer Hitch Not Currently Installed ).
Equipped Customer Preferred 23E, Luxury Tech Group II, Second-Row 60/40 bench, CommandView dual-pane panoramic roof, 20inch Painted aluminum rims, Selec-Terrain Traction Management, Adaptive Cruise control with stop/go, Front and Rear parking/collision sensors, Occupant classification system, Advanced multistage air bags ( knee / and more ), Off-road Pages, Push button start, Uconnect 5 w/ Navigation, Premium sound, Power heated/cooled front seats, Rear heated seats, Power liftgate, Remote start, Auto-dimming digital rear view mirror, Wireless charging pad and much much more.
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $328 with $0 down for 96 months at 7.99% APR, on approved credit (Includes taxes and applicable fees; total interest if gone to term: $17,865.19). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!
+ taxes & licensing
