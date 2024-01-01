Menu
<p>Just Land,  the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited with a 3.6L V6 engine—an exceptional blend of luxury, capability, and advanced technology, now enhanced with premium packages to elevate your driving experience. <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV offers a towing capacity of up to 6,200 pounds, making it ideal for hauling trailers, boats, or outdoor gear. ( Trailer Hitch Not Currently Installed ).</span></p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Equipped Customer Preferred 23E, Luxury Tech Group II, Second-Row 60/40 bench, CommandView dual-pane panoramic roof, 20inch Painted aluminum rims, Selec-Terrain Traction Management, Adaptive Cruise control with stop/go, Front and Rear parking/collision sensors, Occupant classification system, Advanced multistage air bags ( knee / and more ), Off-road Pages, Push button start, Uconnect 5 w/ Navigation, Premium sound, Power heated/cooled front seats, Rear heated seats, Power liftgate, Remote start, Auto-dimming digital rear view mirror, Wireless charging pad and much much more.</span></p><p>--<br />Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $328 with $0 down for 96 months at 7.99% APR, on approved credit (Includes taxes and applicable fees; total interest if gone to term: $17,865.19). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Dont hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!<br />--</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. </span>Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!</p>

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Model Limited 4x4 Panoramic Roof | Clean Carfax

12034486

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Model Limited 4x4 Panoramic Roof | Clean Carfax

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Accident Free, One Owner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN: 1c4rjkbg5p8865066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Sky
  • Interior Colour Beige Capri
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Land,  the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited with a 3.6L V6 engine—an exceptional blend of luxury, capability, and advanced technology, now enhanced with premium packages to elevate your driving experience. Equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV offers a towing capacity of up to 6,200 pounds, making it ideal for hauling trailers, boats, or outdoor gear. ( Trailer Hitch Not Currently Installed ).

Equipped Customer Preferred 23E, Luxury Tech Group II, Second-Row 60/40 bench, CommandView dual-pane panoramic roof, 20inch Painted aluminum rims, Selec-Terrain Traction Management, Adaptive Cruise control with stop/go, Front and Rear parking/collision sensors, Occupant classification system, Advanced multistage air bags ( knee / and more ), Off-road Pages, Push button start, Uconnect 5 w/ Navigation, Premium sound, Power heated/cooled front seats, Rear heated seats, Power liftgate, Remote start, Auto-dimming digital rear view mirror, Wireless charging pad and much much more.

--
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $328 with $0 down for 96 months at 7.99% APR, on approved credit (Includes taxes and applicable fees; total interest if gone to term: $17,865.19). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!

Packages

-EXTAX
23E
AJW
B6X7
CF1
DFW
ERC
GWJ
PCQ
TKJ
WHG

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee