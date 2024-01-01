$6,850+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4x4 Automatic with 4 almost new Bridgestone tires. White with Tan interior absolutely gorgeous. It's a must see. Never been in any accidents, clean carfax. Comes certified at $6850 plus tax. Please call us for an appointment to see this suv.
Vehicle Features
