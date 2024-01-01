Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2009 Ford Escape XLT 4x4 Automatic with 4 almost new Bridgestone tires. White with Tan interior absolutely gorgeous. Its a must see. Never been in any accidents, clean carfax. Comes certified at $6850 plus tax. Please call us for an appointment to see this suv.</span></p>

212,000 KM

$6,850

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU93G99KB45694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Escape XLT 4x4 Automatic with 4 almost new Bridgestone tires. White with Tan interior absolutely gorgeous. It's a must see. Never been in any accidents, clean carfax. Comes certified at $6850 plus tax. Please call us for an appointment to see this suv.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

