$3,022+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Dodge Avenger
R/T
2010 Dodge Avenger
R/T
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$3,022
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
106,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3CC5FB5AN228608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,022
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Dodge Avenger