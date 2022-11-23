Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chrysler 300

87,900 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler 300

2012 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9352963
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG3CH122361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,098 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,601 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 95,618 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Call Dealer

705-742-XXXX

(click to show)

705-742-6500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory