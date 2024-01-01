Menu
Selling our trade in. Need space on the lot for snow. Come test drive this vehicle, it drives good. Will need one tail light (broken) and windshield (cracked). We havent inspected for safety but brakes looks new from outside. These rims and tires are worth over $3500 plus you still get the winter tires (like new) with rims thats inside the car. Selling it as is but you can test drive it before buying. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for a test drive. More trade in vehicles will be posted soon. Price is firm low ballers wont get replied. Is it available wont get replies either.

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

266,000 KM

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn E350 4MATIC

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn E350 4MATIC

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN wddhf8jb5ca546877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling our trade in. Need space on the lot for snow. Come test drive this vehicle, it drives good. Will need one tail light (broken) and windshield (cracked). We haven't inspected for safety but brakes looks new from outside. These rims and tires are worth over $3500 plus you still get the winter tires (like new) with rims that's inside the car. Selling it as is but you can test drive it before buying. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for a test drive. More trade in vehicles will be posted soon. Price is firm low ballers won't get replied. Is it available won't get replies either. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class