$6,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn E350 4MATIC
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn E350 4MATIC
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
266,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN wddhf8jb5ca546877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling our trade in. Need space on the lot for snow. Come test drive this vehicle, it drives good. Will need one tail light (broken) and windshield (cracked). We haven't inspected for safety but brakes looks new from outside. These rims and tires are worth over $3500 plus you still get the winter tires (like new) with rims that's inside the car. Selling it as is but you can test drive it before buying. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for a test drive. More trade in vehicles will be posted soon. Price is firm low ballers won't get replied. Is it available won't get replies either.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class